In this week’s look Around the Air Force, multinational air forces strengthen warfighting readiness and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific; Active Duty, Guard, and Reserve Airmen practice Agile Combat Employment in U.S. Air Forces Central's theater of operations; an F-35 drops precision guided bombs that use laser energy to strike targets in a milestone test.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 11:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951597
|VIRIN:
|250207-F-XD815-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110800967
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Multinational Warfighting Readiness, AFCENT Leads Agile Combat Employment, F-35 Tests Precision Munitions, by TSgt Louis Koconis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.