    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Multinational Warfighting Readiness, AFCENT Leads Agile Combat Employment, F-35 Tests Precision Munitions

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Louis Koconis 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, multinational air forces strengthen warfighting readiness and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific; Active Duty, Guard, and Reserve Airmen practice Agile Combat Employment in U.S. Air Forces Central's theater of operations; an F-35 drops precision guided bombs that use laser energy to strike targets in a milestone test.

    Location: US

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Multinational Warfighting Readiness, AFCENT Leads Agile Combat Employment, F-35 Tests Precision Munitions, by TSgt Louis Koconis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

