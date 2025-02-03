Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Aviation Sustaining Air Power Dominance (open caption) (Feb 2025)

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Since World War II, the Defense Logistics Agency has provided the equipment to sustain the U.S. military aircraft arsenal. That means having an infrastructure of people and facilities to provide the guidance, solutions and literally many millions of aircraft parts. Warfighter Always.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951595
    VIRIN: 250206-O-GC213-7347
    PIN: 505758
    Filename: DOD_110800963
    Length: 00:08:01
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Aviation Sustaining Air Power Dominance (open caption) (Feb 2025), by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cherry Point
    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    Aviation
    Tinker

