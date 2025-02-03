Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Montana Air National Guard Year in Review, Updated

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Joe Davis, Staff Sgt. Jackson Haddon, Master Sgt. Devin Doskey, Airman Caleb McDonald, Jacqueline Fogerty, Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott, Linnette Haman and Airman Carter Roerick

    120th Airlift Wing

    2024 Montana Air National Guard year in review video with updated footage and stats to include the 120th Airlift Wing, 219th RED HORSE Squadron, and Airman involvement with the Montana Army National Guard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 10:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951587
    VIRIN: 250206-F-GT067-8289
    Filename: DOD_110800796
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Montana Air National Guard Year in Review, Updated, by MSgt Joe Davis, SSgt Jackson Haddon, MSgt Devin Doskey, Amn Caleb McDonald, Jacqueline Fogerty, TSgt Nicholas Scott, Linnette Haman and Amn Carter Roerick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    219th Red Horse Squadron
    120th Airlift Wing
    Montana Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download