2024 Montana Air National Guard year in review video with updated footage and stats to include the 120th Airlift Wing, 219th RED HORSE Squadron, and Airman involvement with the Montana Army National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 10:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951587
|VIRIN:
|250206-F-GT067-8289
|Filename:
|DOD_110800796
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2024 Montana Air National Guard Year in Review, Updated, by MSgt Joe Davis, SSgt Jackson Haddon, MSgt Devin Doskey, Amn Caleb McDonald, Jacqueline Fogerty, TSgt Nicholas Scott, Linnette Haman and Amn Carter Roerick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
