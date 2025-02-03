11th Cyber Battalion supports U.S. Army Rotational Training Units at NTC 10

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT IRWIN, Calif. – Bravo Company (Bandits), 11th Cyber Battalion, culminated months of home station training with participation in National Training Center Rotation 25-03, January and February 2025.



Expeditionary CEMA (Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities) Team 05 and ECT 06, B Co., 11CB, conducted electromagnetic reconnaissance, radio frequency enabled offensive cyber operations, and special purpose electromagnetic attacks to shape operations during the rotation for III Armor Corps, 1st Infantry Division, and 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne).



“Leviathan CEMA Warriors led the way in demonstrating how to leverage Cyber and Electronic Warfare capabilities to deliver effects that enable the lethality of ground maneuver forces on the battlefield,” said Lt. Col. Louis Etienne, commander, 11th Cyber Battalion.



