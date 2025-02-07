Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: February 7, 2025

    JAPAN

    02.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Alliyah Regala is accepted to be one of two students from DODEA students for the united states senate youth program; U.S. Marines partner with U.S. Airmen for Rescue Flag 25-1; and Camp Mujuk opens a new post office in the Republic of Korea.

