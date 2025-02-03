Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 1 Preparation for Docking

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    B-roll. Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) riggers and equipment operators prepare Dry Dock 1 for the arrival of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777). PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintenance, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 02:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951525
    VIRIN: 240826-N-VN697-4416
    Filename: DOD_110800212
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 1 Preparation for Docking, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PHNSY & IMF, USS North Carolina (SSN 777), riggers, equipment operators, dry dock, waterfront

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download