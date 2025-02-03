B-roll. Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) riggers and equipment operators prepare Dry Dock 1 for the arrival of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777). PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintenance, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 02:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951525
|VIRIN:
|240826-N-VN697-4416
|Filename:
|DOD_110800212
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 1 Preparation for Docking, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.