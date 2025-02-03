25th FS participates in Buddy Squadron for the last time

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron and the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron participate in their last Buddy Squadron exercise at Wonju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21-24, 2025. The Buddy Squadron program is a week-long aerial training event where ROKAF and U.S. Air Force pilots collaboratively exchange tactics and best practices while strengthening their long standing partnership. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 23:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951523
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-BG083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110800209
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|WONJU AIR BASE, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.