    25th FS participates in Buddy Squadron for the last time

    WONJU AIR BASE, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron and the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron participate in their last Buddy Squadron exercise at Wonju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21-24, 2025. The Buddy Squadron program is a week-long aerial training event where ROKAF and U.S. Air Force pilots collaboratively exchange tactics and best practices while strengthening their long standing partnership. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 23:46
    Location: WONJU AIR BASE, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], KR

    Osan Air Base
    A-10
    Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron
    Buddy Squadron 25

