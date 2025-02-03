25th FS participates in Buddy Squadron for the last time

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron and the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron participate in their last Buddy Squadron exercise at Wonju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21-24, 2025. The Buddy Squadron program is a week-long aerial training event where ROKAF and U.S. Air Force pilots collaboratively exchange tactics and best practices while strengthening their long standing partnership. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)