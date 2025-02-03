146th AES and CCAT Teams Employ Agile Combat Employment Methods at Sentry South-Southern Strike Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



California Air National Guard personnel assigned to the 146th Medical Group’s Critical Care Air Transport Team, the 115th Airlift Squadron, 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and the U.S. Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 26) participate in a series of various patient transfer scenarios while testing their mission essential tasks during the Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 3, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military training program focusing on contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, maritime training, specialized fueling operations, and strategic airlift and airdrops. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)