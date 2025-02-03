Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    146th AES and CCAT Teams Employ Agile Combat Employment Methods at Sentry South-Southern Strike Exercise

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    California Air National Guard personnel assigned to the 146th Medical Group’s Critical Care Air Transport Team, the 115th Airlift Squadron, 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and the U.S. Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 26) participate in a series of various patient transfer scenarios while testing their mission essential tasks during the Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 3, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military training program focusing on contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, maritime training, specialized fueling operations, and strategic airlift and airdrops. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 20:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951502
    VIRIN: 250204-Z-QY689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110799985
    Length: 00:07:29
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    TAGS

    146th Airlift Wing
    Southern Strike
    Hollywood Guard
    146AW
    SSTK
    CIANGS

