Staff Sgt. Ryan Diamond, a 12H Horizontal Construction Engineer instructor with the 102nd Training Division discusses why he loves being an instructor.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 15:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|951467
|VIRIN:
|241029-A-EQ434-1437
|Filename:
|DOD_110799272
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I Instruct - Staff Sgt. Ryan Diamond, 102nd Training Division, by LTC Thomas Piernicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.