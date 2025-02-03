Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Instruct - Staff Sgt. Ryan Diamond, 102nd Training Division

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Video by Maj. Thomas Piernicky 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Staff Sgt. Ryan Diamond, a 12H Horizontal Construction Engineer instructor with the 102nd Training Division discusses why he loves being an instructor.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 15:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 951467
    VIRIN: 241029-A-EQ434-1437
    Filename: DOD_110799272
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    #instructor
    #armyreserve
    #80thTC
    #102ndTD

