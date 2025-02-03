Col. Joshua McConkey, 459th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Commander, Joint Base Andrews, Md., gives a shout out for the NASCAR 2025 Daytona 500.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 13:35
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|951432
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-EU949-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110798948
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Hometown:
|APEX, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, NASCAR 2025 Daytona 500– Col. Joshua McConkey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
