U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Lead Field Coordinator Steven Stavinoha talks about CBP’s Mission at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 11:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|951417
|VIRIN:
|250203-H-AT513-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110798709
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview with CBP’s Lead Field Coordinator for Super Bowl LIX, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
