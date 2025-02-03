Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR hosts Bulgarian Armed Forces with Stryker live-fire demonstration

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.05.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers from 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a Stryker live-fire range qualification as Bulgarian Land Forces leaders observe operations at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 5, 2025. Bulgarian Armed Forces leaders watched 3rd Squadron’s “Killer Troop” demonstrate tactics, training, and maintenance of the Stryker armored troop carrier platform as Bulgaria prepares to integrate the Stryker into its warfighting capabilities later this year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    ~TIMESTAMPS~

    00:00 - Title Card
    00:06 - 2CR leaders guide Bulgarian Armed Forces leaders through range waiting areas with Strykers in the background
    00:12 - Various shots of different Stryker variations
    00:31 - Soldier uses CLP weapon oil
    00:37 - Various shots of the M240 machine gun firing
    00:54 - Stryker changes position
    01:01 - Wide shot of range flag
    01:08 - Wide shot of range flag
    01:14 - Soldier confirms target hits
    01:21 - Stryker fires while mobile
    01:28 - Bulgarian Armed Forces observers watch live fire
    01:34 - U.S. Army Maj. Daniel Dipzinski explains Stryker systems to Bulgarian Land Forces leaders
    01:40 - Bulgarian Armed Forces Maj. Andrey Vasilev, the deputy of Combat Service Support Battalion
    01:46 - Wide shot of range flag and range tower
    01:52 - Various shots of Bulgarian Land Forces learning the process of Stryker qualification from within the range tower
    02:04 - Various shots of U.S. Army Maj. Daniel Dipzinski explaining Stryker qualification process to Bulgarian Armed Forces leaders
    02:18 - Long shot of Stryker firing live rounds, taken from within the range tower
    02:24 - Long shot of Stryker firing live rounds, taken from within the range tower
    02:30 - Close-up of a patch worn on a Bulgarian Armed Forces leader
    02:34 - Close-up of a patch worn on a Bulgarian Armed Forces leader
    02:38 - Various shots of Stryker returning from the range after completing qualification
    02:50 - Stryker fires
    02:57 - Stryker fires

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 10:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951408
    VIRIN: 250205-A-VC863-7219
    Filename: DOD_110798539
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR hosts Bulgarian Armed Forces with Stryker live-fire demonstration, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stryker
    Bulgaria
    2CR
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady

