2CR hosts Bulgarian Armed Forces with Stryker live-fire demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951408" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers from 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a Stryker live-fire range qualification as Bulgarian Land Forces leaders observe operations at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 5, 2025. Bulgarian Armed Forces leaders watched 3rd Squadron’s “Killer Troop” demonstrate tactics, training, and maintenance of the Stryker armored troop carrier platform as Bulgaria prepares to integrate the Stryker into its warfighting capabilities later this year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)



~TIMESTAMPS~



00:00 - Title Card

00:06 - 2CR leaders guide Bulgarian Armed Forces leaders through range waiting areas with Strykers in the background

00:12 - Various shots of different Stryker variations

00:31 - Soldier uses CLP weapon oil

00:37 - Various shots of the M240 machine gun firing

00:54 - Stryker changes position

01:01 - Wide shot of range flag

01:08 - Wide shot of range flag

01:14 - Soldier confirms target hits

01:21 - Stryker fires while mobile

01:28 - Bulgarian Armed Forces observers watch live fire

01:34 - U.S. Army Maj. Daniel Dipzinski explains Stryker systems to Bulgarian Land Forces leaders

01:40 - Bulgarian Armed Forces Maj. Andrey Vasilev, the deputy of Combat Service Support Battalion

01:46 - Wide shot of range flag and range tower

01:52 - Various shots of Bulgarian Land Forces learning the process of Stryker qualification from within the range tower

02:04 - Various shots of U.S. Army Maj. Daniel Dipzinski explaining Stryker qualification process to Bulgarian Armed Forces leaders

02:18 - Long shot of Stryker firing live rounds, taken from within the range tower

02:24 - Long shot of Stryker firing live rounds, taken from within the range tower

02:30 - Close-up of a patch worn on a Bulgarian Armed Forces leader

02:34 - Close-up of a patch worn on a Bulgarian Armed Forces leader

02:38 - Various shots of Stryker returning from the range after completing qualification

02:50 - Stryker fires

02:57 - Stryker fires