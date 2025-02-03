2CR hosts Bulgarian Armed Forces with Stryker live-fire demonstration

U.S. Soldiers from 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a Stryker live-fire range qualification as Bulgarian Land Forces leaders observe operations at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 5, 2025. Bulgarian Armed Forces leaders watched 3rd Squadron’s “Killer Troop” demonstrate tactics, training, and maintenance of the Stryker armored troop carrier platform as Bulgaria prepares to integrate the Stryker into its warfighting capabilities later this year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
~TIMESTAMPS~
00:00 - Title Card
00:06 - 2CR leaders guide Bulgarian Armed Forces leaders through range waiting areas with Strykers in the background
00:12 - Various shots of different Stryker variations
00:31 - Soldier uses CLP weapon oil
00:37 - Various shots of the M240 machine gun firing
00:54 - Stryker changes position
01:01 - Wide shot of range flag
01:08 - Wide shot of range flag
01:14 - Soldier confirms target hits
01:21 - Stryker fires while mobile
01:28 - Bulgarian Armed Forces observers watch live fire
01:34 - U.S. Army Maj. Daniel Dipzinski explains Stryker systems to Bulgarian Land Forces leaders
01:40 - Bulgarian Armed Forces Maj. Andrey Vasilev, the deputy of Combat Service Support Battalion
01:46 - Wide shot of range flag and range tower
01:52 - Various shots of Bulgarian Land Forces learning the process of Stryker qualification from within the range tower
02:04 - Various shots of U.S. Army Maj. Daniel Dipzinski explaining Stryker qualification process to Bulgarian Armed Forces leaders
02:18 - Long shot of Stryker firing live rounds, taken from within the range tower
02:24 - Long shot of Stryker firing live rounds, taken from within the range tower
02:30 - Close-up of a patch worn on a Bulgarian Armed Forces leader
02:34 - Close-up of a patch worn on a Bulgarian Armed Forces leader
02:38 - Various shots of Stryker returning from the range after completing qualification
02:50 - Stryker fires
02:57 - Stryker fires
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 10:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951408
|VIRIN:
|250205-A-VC863-7219
|Filename:
|DOD_110798539
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
