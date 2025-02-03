B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers attached to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D, launch in support of a Bomber Task Force 25-1 training mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 4, 2025. The United States is committed to upholding a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific that respects every nation and ensures the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 04:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951362
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-NA343-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110798109
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
