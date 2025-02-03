Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th SBCT - NFL Eagles Shout Out

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.29.2025

    Video by Spc. Israel Fernandez 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard give a huge shout out to the Philadelphia Eagles and friends and family back home at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Israel Fernandez)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 04:53
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 951361
    VIRIN: 250129-Z-OH707-1130
    Filename: DOD_110798091
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Germany
    Sports
    NFL
    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    NFLEagles

