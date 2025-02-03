Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 pre movements and setup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Wing load and unload equipment into C-130J Super Hercules during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. As a part of the Agile Combat Employment strategy, rapidly loading and transporting this equipment allows forces to operate from anywhere at any time. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold)