Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 pre movements and setup

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Wing load and unload equipment into C-130J Super Hercules during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. As a part of the Agile Combat Employment strategy, rapidly loading and transporting this equipment allows forces to operate from anywhere at any time. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold)
