Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 pre movements and setup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Wing load and unload equipment into C-130J Super Hercules during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. As a part of the Agile Combat Employment strategy, rapidly loading and transporting this equipment allows forces to operate from anywhere at any time. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 03:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951353
    VIRIN: 250204-F-ZC218-1001
    Filename: DOD_110797973
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 pre movements and setup, by SSgt Ricky Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployed
    USCENTCOM
    ACE
    AFCENT
    exercise
    Agile Spartan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download