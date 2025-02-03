USS Howard Conducts CBR Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2025) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) respond to a simulated chemical, biological, radiological (CBR) threat during a general quarters (GQ) drill, while conducting routing operations in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23. GQ drills train and prepare Sailors for a variety of damage control scenarios, enhancing the crew’s ability to prevent, minimize, and recover from damage sustained in the case of real-world events. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)