USS Howard Conducts CBR Drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2025) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) respond to a simulated chemical, biological, radiological (CBR) threat during a general quarters (GQ) drill, while conducting routing operations in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23. GQ drills train and prepare Sailors for a variety of damage control scenarios, enhancing the crew’s ability to prevent, minimize, and recover from damage sustained in the case of real-world events. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 01:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951348
|VIRIN:
|250123-N-HP061-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110797949
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
