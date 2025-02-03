Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard Conducts CBR Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Donavan K Patubo 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2025) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) respond to a simulated chemical, biological, radiological (CBR) threat during a general quarters (GQ) drill, while conducting routing operations in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23. GQ drills train and prepare Sailors for a variety of damage control scenarios, enhancing the crew’s ability to prevent, minimize, and recover from damage sustained in the case of real-world events. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 01:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951348
    VIRIN: 250123-N-HP061-1001
    Filename: DOD_110797949
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Howard Conducts CBR Drill, by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    General Quarters
    USN
    CBR
    Training
    DESRON 15
    C7F

