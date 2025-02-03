Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Air Base prepares for America Fest 2025

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2025

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Okinawa

    The 18th Force Support Squadron prepares for the installation's biggest annual open base event, America Fest 2025, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Feb. 4, 2025. America Fest 2025 is scheduled for March 22 and 23, Saturday and Sunday, and will feature mainstage entertainment, military static displays, food and marketplace vendors and carnival rides. (Courtesy asset)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 00:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951341
    VIRIN: 250504-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_110797875
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    Defense Media Activity
    USAF
    KAB
    American Forces Network Pacific

