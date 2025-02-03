Kadena Air Base prepares for America Fest 2025

The 18th Force Support Squadron prepares for the installation's biggest annual open base event, America Fest 2025, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Feb. 4, 2025. America Fest 2025 is scheduled for March 22 and 23, Saturday and Sunday, and will feature mainstage entertainment, military static displays, food and marketplace vendors and carnival rides. (Courtesy asset)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 00:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|951341
|VIRIN:
|250504-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110797875
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
