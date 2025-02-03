A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., returns from a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission and receives maintenance at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 4, 2025. The BTF mission supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 19:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951329
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-OL684-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110797453
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return from a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
