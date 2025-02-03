Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DoD National Mentoring Month Event

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Video by Anita Tsuhako 

    Department of Defense Mentoring

    Unlocking Potential: The Transformative Power of Mentorship in the DoD
    Hear inspiring personal stories from a panel of military and civilian leaders who will share their experiences on the impact of mentorship. This is a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights and be motivated to achieve your goals.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 14:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951300
    VIRIN: 250122-D-HS703-3873
    Filename: DOD_110796549
    Length: 01:39:35
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    DoD Civilians
    DoD Mentoring

