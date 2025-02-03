Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three Tenets Podcast: 23rd Director of the Army National Guard Ep. 6 LTG Jon Stubbs

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Video by Caly Allen 

    Strength Maintenance Training Battalion

    Welcome to The Three Tenets Podcast, brought to you by the National Guard Strength Maintenance Training Battalion! This episode, co-hosts Richard Friend and Caly Allen sit down with a distinguished guest—LTG Jonathan (Jon) M. Stubbs, the 23rd Director of the Army National Guard.

    LTG Stubbs dives into his leadership philosophy, principles, focus areas and the seven operating imperatives guiding his tenure. He shares how his experiences in the Army National Guard have shaped his approach and why recruiting, retention, and attrition management—the three tenets—are at the forefront of his mission.

    Join us for an insightful conversation on leadership, service, and the future of the Army National Guard. Don't miss it!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 12:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951285
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-OC800-1001
    Filename: DOD_110795861
    Length: 00:45:15
    Location: US

