Three Tenets Podcast: 23rd Director of the Army National Guard Ep. 6 LTG Jon Stubbs

Welcome to The Three Tenets Podcast, brought to you by the National Guard Strength Maintenance Training Battalion! This episode, co-hosts Richard Friend and Caly Allen sit down with a distinguished guest—LTG Jonathan (Jon) M. Stubbs, the 23rd Director of the Army National Guard.
LTG Stubbs dives into his leadership philosophy, principles, focus areas and the seven operating imperatives guiding his tenure. He shares how his experiences in the Army National Guard have shaped his approach and why recruiting, retention, and attrition management—the three tenets—are at the forefront of his mission.
Join us for an insightful conversation on leadership, service, and the future of the Army National Guard. Don't miss it!
