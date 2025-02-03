Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Engineer Emplace Obstacles during Combined Resolve 25-1

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rivera 

    363rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Combat engineers set up barbed wire during the Combined Resolve (CbR) 25-1 exercise. The U.S.-led, 7th Army Training Command event enhances combined arms interoperability with NATO and partner nations at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, from Jan. 17 to Feb. 15, 2025.

    In this Package you will find:
    00:00-00:07 - Barbed wire set-up on the floor
    00:07-03:45 - Soldiers setting up barbed wire
    03:45-04:44 - Combat Engineers Soldiers setting up barbed wire with the help of vehicles
    04:44-05:12 - Humvees on the woods

