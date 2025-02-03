Combat Engineer Emplace Obstacles during Combined Resolve 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951281" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Combat engineers set up barbed wire during the Combined Resolve (CbR) 25-1 exercise. The U.S.-led, 7th Army Training Command event enhances combined arms interoperability with NATO and partner nations at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, from Jan. 17 to Feb. 15, 2025.



In this Package you will find:

00:00-00:07 - Barbed wire set-up on the floor

00:07-03:45 - Soldiers setting up barbed wire

03:45-04:44 - Combat Engineers Soldiers setting up barbed wire with the help of vehicles

04:44-05:12 - Humvees on the woods