Combat engineers set up barbed wire during the Combined Resolve (CbR) 25-1 exercise. The U.S.-led, 7th Army Training Command event enhances combined arms interoperability with NATO and partner nations at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, from Jan. 17 to Feb. 15, 2025.
In this Package you will find:
00:00-00:07 - Barbed wire set-up on the floor
00:07-03:45 - Soldiers setting up barbed wire
03:45-04:44 - Combat Engineers Soldiers setting up barbed wire with the help of vehicles
04:44-05:12 - Humvees on the woods
Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 11:17
Category:
|B-Roll
Length:
|00:05:13
Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
This work, Combat Engineer Emplace Obstacles during Combined Resolve 25-1, by SFC Jayson Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
