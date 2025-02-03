Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latest episode of Team Hanscom Today highlights MLK Day, Airmen

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    This week’s episode of Team Hanscom Today, a weekly video program created to inform the community of all that is happening here, features recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Day as well as Airmen achievements. Senior Airman Aaron Green, assigned to the Electronic Systems Directorate, was guest host. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 11:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951267
    VIRIN: 250116-F-PR861-4319
    Filename: DOD_110795684
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US

    MLK
    Warrant Officer
    Hanscom afb
    Team Hanscom Today

