    Slovakia Tactical Vehicle

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bryanne Vega 

    363rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Slovakia Soldiers driving/navigating through rough terrain b-roll during Combined Resolute 25-1 / JMRC

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951263
    VIRIN: 250201-A-JP958-2002
    Filename: DOD_110795646
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM, JMRC, 7ATC, StrongerTogether, CombinedResolve, WeAreNato

