Slovakia Soldiers driving/navigating through rough terrain b-roll during Combined Resolute 25-1 / JMRC
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 11:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951263
|VIRIN:
|250201-A-JP958-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110795646
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Slovakia Tactical Vehicle, by SSG Bryanne Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.