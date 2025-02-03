Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise - communications satellite (B-Roll)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.26.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron assemble a satellite terminal during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. Agile Spartan 25.1 was a multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise that moved deployed Airmen and U.S. aircraft from AEW’s within the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) to forward operating locations. At the start of the exercise, Airmen loaded pallets with equipment, bottled water and meals, ready to eat for transport to a forward operating location in support of USCENTCOM operations. This long-planned exercise validated the ability to integrate with regional partners and generate combat air power from forward operating locations to support the command’s theater campaign strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 06:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951245
    VIRIN: 250127-F-IP635-2001
    Filename: DOD_110795184
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    deployed
    USCENTCOM
    ACE
    AFCENT
    exercise
    Agile Spartan

