BROLL of 51 FW ACE during Beverly Herd 25-2

BROLL footage of U.S. Air Force assets assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing forward-deployed to conduct agile combat employment operations out of Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 27-30, 2025. Members from Osan AB deployed to Kunsan AB in support of Beverly Herd 25-2. ACE training exercises strengthen the 51st FW's ability to rapidly disperse to an alternate operating location and quickly generate combat airpower in response to enemy threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)