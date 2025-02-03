Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama Hosts Chaplain Professional Development Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    AFN Tokyo

    U.S. Army Japan conducted Unit Ministry Team training Jan. 22 on Camp Zama, inviting chaplains and religious affairs specialists assigned to units on Camp Zama and Okinawa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 00:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951229
    VIRIN: 250122-F-RI665-1001
    Filename: DOD_110794891
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama Hosts Chaplain Professional Development Training, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Unit Ministry Team
    chaplain corps
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download