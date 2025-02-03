Broll: 25th DSTB Conducts Ruck March at PTA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct the Orion Ready Ruck March during Operation PIKO, Jan. 27, 2025, at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Operation PIKO ensures the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade is capable of operating anywhere in the Indo-Pacific as part of the Joint Force, where ever and whenever the Division needs Sustainment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)