U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct the Orion Ready Ruck March during Operation PIKO, Jan. 27, 2025, at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Operation PIKO ensures the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade is capable of operating anywhere in the Indo-Pacific as part of the Joint Force, where ever and whenever the Division needs Sustainment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 22:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951218
|VIRIN:
|250127-A-PF227-1629
|Filename:
|DOD_110794821
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Broll: 25th DSTB Conducts Ruck March at PTA, by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
