Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Airmen coordinate active shooter response in readiness exericse v2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.23.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 35th Security Forces Squadron, the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, and the 35th Medical Group participate in an active shooter exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. The exercise tested base-wide response capabilities to treat wounded personnel and find and neutralize a moving threat across the installation. Threat response training enhances interoperability between multiple organizations and builds stronger crisis response effectiveness for unpredictable situations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 21:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951216
    VIRIN: 250204-F-YW474-1001
    Filename: DOD_110794792
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Airmen coordinate active shooter response in readiness exericse v2, by TSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Crisis Response
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Forces Japan (在日米軍司令部)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download