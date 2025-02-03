Airmen from the 35th Security Forces Squadron, the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, and the 35th Medical Group participate in an active shooter exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. The exercise tested base-wide response capabilities to treat wounded personnel and find and neutralize a moving threat across the installation. Threat response training enhances interoperability between multiple organizations and builds stronger crisis response effectiveness for unpredictable situations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 21:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951216
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-YW474-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110794792
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Airmen coordinate active shooter response in readiness exericse v2, by TSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.