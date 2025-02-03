Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Pulse Jan.- Feb. 2025 edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
    This month's news headlines include:

    - New USAG Japan CSM
    - Joint Medical Training at Tokyo
    - Joint Historical Monument Cleanup on Camp Zama
    - Coming of Age Day Celebration
    - JGSDF members invite U.S. Soldiers to share in Japanese New Year’s tradition
    - Car Care Event on Torii Station Okinawa
    - Joint Birth Year Celebration on Okinawa
    - U.S. - Japan Friendship Beach Ball Cup at Kyoto
    - Zama Middle High School News Report

    ***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 19:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 951191
    VIRIN: 250204-A-MS361-2700
    Filename: DOD_110794620
    Length: 00:12:43
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Pulse Jan.- Feb. 2025 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

