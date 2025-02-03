Zama Pulse Jan.- Feb. 2025 edition

Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- New USAG Japan CSM
- Joint Medical Training at Tokyo
- Joint Historical Monument Cleanup on Camp Zama
- Coming of Age Day Celebration
- JGSDF members invite U.S. Soldiers to share in Japanese New Year’s tradition
- Car Care Event on Torii Station Okinawa
- Joint Birth Year Celebration on Okinawa
- U.S. - Japan Friendship Beach Ball Cup at Kyoto
- Zama Middle High School News Report
***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
02.04.2025
|02.04.2025
02.03.2025 19:16
|02.03.2025 19:16
Newscasts
|Newscasts
951191
|951191
|VIRIN:
|250204-A-MS361-2700
DOD_110794620
|DOD_110794620
00:12:43
|00:12:43
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
