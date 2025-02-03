Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) arrives to begin Phase 2 of Personal Property Debris Removal (PPDR)

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Video by Kevin Nha 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Altadena, Calif. (Feb. 2, 2025) - The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) arrives in Altadena, CA to begin Phase 2 of Personal Property Debris Removal (PPDR) at a school that was destroyed by the Eaton Fire.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 19:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951185
    VIRIN: 250202-D-IK031-6107
    Filename: DOD_110794589
    Length: 00:06:57
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) arrives to begin Phase 2 of Personal Property Debris Removal (PPDR), by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers
    FEMA
    LAWildfires25

