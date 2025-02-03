Soldiers operate electromagnetic warfare equipment during Combined Resolve 25-1, enhancing tactical communication capabilities at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 17 - Feb. 15, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 18:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951182
|VIRIN:
|250130-A-OR665-2008
|Filename:
|DOD_110794577
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Strength Through Partnership: U.S. Soldiers and Allies Enhance Interoperability at Combined Resolve 25-1, by SFC Jayson Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.