    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. Soldiers and Allies Enhance Interoperability at Combined Resolve 25-1

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rivera 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Soldiers prepare electromagnetic warfare equipment during Combined Resolve 25-1, enhancing operational capabilities and interoperability at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 17 - Feb. 15, 2025.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 18:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951177
    VIRIN: 250202-A-OR665-2004
    Filename: DOD_110794470
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength Through Partnership: U.S. Soldiers and Allies Enhance Interoperability at Combined Resolve 25-1, by SFC Jayson Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    WeAreNato

