    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. Soldiers and Allies Enhance Interoperability at Combined Resolve 25-1

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rivera 

    1st Mission Support Command

    A communications vehicle supports brigade operations during Combined Resolve 25-1, ensuring seamless coordination and interoperability at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 17 - Feb. 15, 2025.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 18:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951176
    VIRIN: 250202-A-OR665-2003
    Filename: DOD_110794468
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength Through Partnership: U.S. Soldiers and Allies Enhance Interoperability at Combined Resolve 25-1, by SFC Jayson Rivera, identified by DVIDS

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    WeAreNato

