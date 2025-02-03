Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers operating Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAS) during Combined Resolve 25-1

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rivera 

    1st Mission Support Command

    A soldier conducts an inspection of the Ghost UAS after a successful landing during Combined Resolve 25-1, strengthening NATO and partner nation cooperation at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951174
    VIRIN: 250201-A-OR665-4003
    Filename: DOD_110794323
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    WeAreNato

