Ghost Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAS) safely finds its landing spot during Combined Resolve 25-1, a NATO and partner nation exercise focused on combined arms interoperability at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951172
|VIRIN:
|250201-A-OR665-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110794320
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Soldiers operating Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAS) during Combined Resolve 25-1, by SFC Jayson Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.