    Soldiers operating Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAS) during Combined Resolve 25-1

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rivera 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Ghost Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAS) safely finds its landing spot during Combined Resolve 25-1, a NATO and partner nation exercise focused on combined arms interoperability at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951172
    VIRIN: 250201-A-OR665-4001
    Filename: DOD_110794320
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers operating Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAS) during Combined Resolve 25-1, by SFC Jayson Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    WeAreNato

