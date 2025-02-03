B-Roll: Secretary of Defense visits Border, Fort Bliss

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Secretary of Defense, Hon. Seth Hegseth, visits Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 3, 2025, to see the efforts made by U.S. Soldiers supporting the Southern Border Surge Mission. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection with additional military forces along the southern border. This initial deployment of more than 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to nearly 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lehirah Fanfan)