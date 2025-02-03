Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Secretary of Defense visits Border, Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Lehirah Fanfan 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    The U.S. Secretary of Defense, Hon. Seth Hegseth, visits Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 3, 2025, to see the efforts made by U.S. Soldiers supporting the Southern Border Surge Mission. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection with additional military forces along the southern border. This initial deployment of more than 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to nearly 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lehirah Fanfan)

    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Fort Bliss
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    Secretary of Defense (SECDEF)
    DoDSWB25

