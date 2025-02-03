The U.S. Secretary of Defense, Hon. Seth Hegseth, visits Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 3, 2025, to see the efforts made by U.S. Soldiers supporting the Southern Border Surge Mission. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection with additional military forces along the southern border. This initial deployment of more than 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to nearly 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lehirah Fanfan)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 18:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951170
|VIRIN:
|250203-A-NN118-1001
|PIN:
|12
|Filename:
|DOD_110794311
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Secretary of Defense visits Border, Fort Bliss, by SGT Lehirah Fanfan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.