Kansas City TB Outbreak

The Fort Riley Public Health Department delivers important information about tuberculosis (TB) prevention and general health practices in light of recent TB cases being monitored in Kansas City. While the situation is improving, we want to ensure our community stays informed and healthy.







Current Status

As of Feb. 1, 2025, there are no cases of active TB on Fort Riley connected to the Kansas City outbreak. We continue to monitor the situation closely and encourage everyone to remain vigilant about their health and report any concerning symptoms to healthcare professionals promptly.



What is Tuberculosis (TB)?

TB is a bacterial infection spread through the air during prolonged close contact with an infected individual. It primarily affects the lungs but can impact other parts of the body. Pulmonary TB is the most common form of active TB.



Key Symptoms of Active Pulmonary TB

If you or someone you know experiences any of the following symptoms, it's essential to seek medical advice:







Drenching Night Sweats: Soaking the bed to the point where sheets must be changed.



Persistent Night Fever: Recurring fever episodes at night.



Unintentional Weight Loss: Noticeable and unexplained weight loss.



Coughing Up Blood: Blood clots roughly the size of a quarter, not to be confused with small blood streaks associated with common colds, asthma, or bronchitis.







What You Should Do







Mild Symptoms: If you experience any of the first three symptoms, please message your primary care manager (PCM) or schedule an appointment with your primary care provider for TB screening.



Severe Symptoms: If you are coughing up blood, immediately visit the Emergency Department, ask for a mask, and request an evaluation for potential TB.







Preventive Measures and Recommendations

Regular handwashing is crucial year-round to prevent various illnesses. This simple but effective practice helps maintain overall health and reduce disease transmission. Routine mask use while in public spaces is typically not necessary. Mask use is recommended for those working in hospitals, prisons, homeless shelters, and nursing homes when in contact with individuals who have undiagnosed respiratory illnesses. Respiratory protection masks are specifically recommended for close contact with someone who has diagnosed or suspected active tuberculosis