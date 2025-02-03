MAGTF Interop 3/6 Kilo Co. Night Raid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated raid as part of Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Interoperability exercise, at Stone Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2025. The raid is one of several training events within MAGTF Interoperability, a course conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG). This course is designed to train and evaluate integrated elements of the 22nd MEU across a variety of full mission profiles in a simulated peer threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell and Cpl. Charis Chilton)