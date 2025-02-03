Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAGTF Interop 3/6 Kilo Co. Night Raid

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Video by Cpl. Charis Chilton and Sgt. Nathan Mitchell

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated raid as part of Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Interoperability exercise, at Stone Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2025. The raid is one of several training events within MAGTF Interoperability, a course conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG). This course is designed to train and evaluate integrated elements of the 22nd MEU across a variety of full mission profiles in a simulated peer threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell and Cpl. Charis Chilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951164
    VIRIN: 250202-M-VB488-1048
    Filename: DOD_110794181
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAGTF Interop 3/6 Kilo Co. Night Raid, by Cpl Charis Chilton and Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22d MEU, 3/6, Raid, MAGTF Interop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download