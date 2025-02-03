Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Resolve 25-1 Exercise at JMRC

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.31.2024

    Video by Spc. Airam Amaro-Millan 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Soldier from the 3-10TH HHC CBRN Reconnaissance platoon preparing his M2 .50 CAL Machine Gun during Combined Resolve (CbR) 25-1 exercise at JMRC in Hohenfels, Germany. CbR 25-1 was conducted during January 17 and February 15, 2025.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951156
    VIRIN: 250131-A-HQ318-1003
    Filename: DOD_110794004
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Resolve 25-1 Exercise at JMRC, by SPC Airam Amaro-Millan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    WeAreNato

