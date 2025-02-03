Soldier from the 3-10TH HHC CBRN Reconnaissance platoon preparing his M2 .50 CAL Machine Gun during Combined Resolve (CbR) 25-1 exercise at JMRC in Hohenfels, Germany. CbR 25-1 was conducted during January 17 and February 15, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 17:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951155
|VIRIN:
|250131-A-HQ318-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110794003
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Combined Resolve 25-1 Exercise at JMRC, by SPC Airam Amaro-Millan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.