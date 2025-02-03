The Martinez Family meets with their pediatrician in a virtual telehealth appointment via My Military Health.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 13:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951132
|VIRIN:
|241120-O-XH734-5769
|Filename:
|DOD_110793818
|Length:
|00:27:46
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wright-Patterson Medical Center Virtual Visit with Family, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.