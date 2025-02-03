Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wright-Patterson Medical Center Virtual Visit with Family

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Martinez Family meets with their pediatrician in a virtual telehealth appointment via My Military Health.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 13:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951132
    VIRIN: 241120-O-XH734-5769
    Filename: DOD_110793818
    Length: 00:27:46
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patterson Medical Center Virtual Visit with Family, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download