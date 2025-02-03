Various units train at the Fort Dix MSCT (Medical Simulation Training Center) during their Combat Lifesaver Course. Army combat medics play a critical role by applying first aid and trauma care to simulated wounded Soldiers, but in some situations the first person to assist isn't always a certified medic. The course is intended to provide an intermediate step between the buddy aid-style basic life support taught to every soldier, and the advanced life support skills. (Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 11:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951122
|VIRIN:
|250203-A-IE493-3497
|Filename:
|DOD_110793654
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JB MDL – MSTC Combat Lifesaver Course – 3 Feb 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
