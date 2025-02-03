Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL – MSTC Combat Lifesaver Course – 3 Feb 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Various units train at the Fort Dix MSCT (Medical Simulation Training Center) during their Combat Lifesaver Course. Army combat medics play a critical role by applying first aid and trauma care to simulated wounded Soldiers, but in some situations the first person to assist isn't always a certified medic. The course is intended to provide an intermediate step between the buddy aid-style basic life support taught to every soldier, and the advanced life support skills. (Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 11:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951122
    VIRIN: 250203-A-IE493-3497
    Filename: DOD_110793654
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL – MSTC Combat Lifesaver Course – 3 Feb 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix MSCT Medical Lifesaver

