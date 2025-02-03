Behind the Triad: Garrison Commander February Update

In this update, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez focuses on Winter safety, history and the strength of our community.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 10:34
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|951116
|VIRIN:
|250203-A-CV950-9117
|Filename:
|DOD_110793483
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.