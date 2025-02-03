Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the Triad: Garrison Commander February Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    In this update, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez focuses on Winter safety, history and the strength of our community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 10:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 951116
    VIRIN: 250203-A-CV950-9117
    Filename: DOD_110793483
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Winter
    Fort McCoy
    Monthly Update
    Behind the Triad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download