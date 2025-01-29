Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLM Training Camp | Swimming | Wheelchair Rugby | Sitting Volleyball B-Roll 2 FEB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Team US competitors participating in swimming, wheelchair rugby, and sitting volleyball during the 2025 Team U.S. Invictus Games Training Camp located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Washington, February 2 – 5, 2025. In total, 50 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 from February 8-16, 2025. The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill Active Duty and Veteran military personnel. The Games use the power of sport to support recovery, rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. DoD photo by Anthony Beauchamp.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 22:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951085
    VIRIN: 250202-F-XX948-7579
    PIN: 250202-A
    Filename: DOD_110793011
    Length: 00:08:25
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM Training Camp | Swimming | Wheelchair Rugby | Sitting Volleyball B-Roll 2 FEB, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Swimming
    Adaptive Sports
    Sitting Volleyball
    Wheelchair Rugby
    Team US
    IG25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download