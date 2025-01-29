U.S. Marines with commands across III Marine Expeditionary Force- participate in the culminating event for the Martial Arts Instructor Course (MAIC) on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2025. The purpose of the MAIC is to develop Marines into Martial Arts Instructors who can return and improve the combat readiness of their units through the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 22:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951082
|VIRIN:
|250127-M-BU908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110793000
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III MEF MAIC Culminating Event, 2nd Evolution, by LCpl Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
