III MEF MAIC Culminating Event, 1st Evolution

U.S. Marines with commands across III Marine Expeditionary Force- participate in the culminating event for the Martial Arts Instructor Course (MAIC) on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2025. The purpose of the MAIC is to develop Marines into Martial Arts Instructors who can return and improve the combat readiness of their units through the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eric Allen)