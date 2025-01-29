Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF MAIC Culminating Event, 4th Evolution

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eric Allen 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with commands across III Marine Expeditionary Force- participate in the culminating event for the Martial Arts Instructor Course (MAIC) on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2025. The purpose of the MAIC is to develop Marines into Martial Arts Instructors who can return and improve the combat readiness of their units through the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eric Allen)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 22:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951079
    VIRIN: 250127-M-BU908-1001
    Filename: DOD_110792997
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    Physical Training
    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program
    Marines
    MAIC
    Culminating Event

