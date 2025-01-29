Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division depart for Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike  

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine regiment, 2nd Marine Division, board a KC-130J Super Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2025. At the direction of the President of the United States to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense, U.S. military service members are supporting removal operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 18:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951071
    VIRIN: 250202-M-YH653-1001
    Filename: DOD_110792831
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division depart for Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, by Sgt Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMCNews
    #GTMOHolding
    #GTMORemovalOps
    #GTMO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download