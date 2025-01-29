U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine regiment, 2nd Marine Division, board a KC-130J Super Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2025. At the direction of the President of the United States to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense, U.S. military service members are supporting removal operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 18:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951071
|VIRIN:
|250202-M-YH653-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110792831
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division depart for Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, by Sgt Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.