The Georgia Army National Guard hosts its Award Ceremony for the 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 21:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951062
|VIRIN:
|250102-Z-KP987-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110792759
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition - (Award Ceremony B-Roll), by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.