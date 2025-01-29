2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition (B-Roll - Day 3)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Competitors performs a ruck march on the third day of the 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith, Spc. Katlynn Pickle, and Spc. Radcliffe Vernon)